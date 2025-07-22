Edmond gears up for 4th annual charity cycling event

Cycle 66 offers five routes for cyclists of all experience levels and age groups to boost state spirit and benefit community organizations.

By: Addie Crawford

Cycle 66 is an amazing opportunity to explore miles of iconic Route 66 with distances of 10 miles, 18 miles, 33 miles, 66 miles, and a free 1-mile kids' cycle.

"You get to really enjoy Route 66," said Visit Edmond's Jennifer Thornton. "There will be fun, food, and music at every rest stop."

In addition to the non-timed distance tours, Cycle 66 offers fast-paced criterium races called the Crit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are encouraged to come cheer along the route.

Charity

Cycle 66 will donate 100% of its rider registration fees to the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, YMCA, and Bike Club OKC.

Oklahoma Route 66 Association is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who are dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Route 66.

"We use that money for signage, grants, and preservation projects," said the Oklahoma Route 66 Association's Rhys Martin.

Bike Club OKC is an after-school club for boys and girls that teaches bike safety and maintenance, important life skills, and leads bike rides around local neighborhoods.

YMCA will use Cycle 66 funds to add a bike checkout program so people can borrow a bike to ride trails that connect to Arcadia Lake at the new YMCA on 15th Street, just east of I-35.

Registration

General registration for Cycle 66 is $45 and includes a free T-shirt. The 1-mile kids’ ride and kids’ crit are free for kids ages 10 and under.

You can register here.

Packet Pick Up

Cyclists can pick up packets that include a t-shirt, commemorative ride book, and water bottle at Frenzy Brewing (15 S. Broadway) on Saturday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 27, starting at 6 a.m.

The events start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 27.

Parking

Cycle 66 participants and spectators can enjoy free public parking throughout downtown Edmond. Entry to downtown is encouraged from the west and north.

Similar to last year’s event, several streets in and around Downtown Edmond will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 27.

A convenient parking map is available here.