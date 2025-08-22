Eastbound I-40 reopened at US-17 following fatal multi-vehicle crash

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are reopened at US-177 following a fatal three-car crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Thursday, August 21st 2025, 10:23 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Lieutenant Foster with OHP says that around 5:40 p.m., a crane truck crashed into another vehicle and departed the roadway.

"It appears as is traffic was slowing down due to construction in that area and that crane truck came over a hill and ... was going too fast and couldn't stop in time," said Foster.

Troopers say they had to shut down the highway to clean up the oil on the road.
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

