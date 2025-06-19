Keys for the Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

With the NBA title within reach, the Thunder will look to Jalen Williams’ aggression, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s poise, elite ball movement, disruptive defense, and Chet Holmgren’s anchoring presence to finish the job in Game 6.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the team faces the opportunity to collect its first NBA title.

Here are 5 key things to watch for Thursday night.

1. Jalen Williams

Game 5 was a defining moment for Jalen Williams. J-Dub scored from all three levels, manipulated Indiana’s defense with his footwork and pacing, and played with what Daigneault called “great force.” That energy must carry over.

To maximize his impact in Game 6, OKC needs to keep him moving off-ball, in transition and in secondary pick-and-rolls. Indiana will likely key on him more aggressively, so the Thunder must counter with screening actions and spacing that let Williams stay decisive and downhill. He’s earned co-headliner status next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and OKC needs his pressure on the rim and playmaking when things get bogged down.

2. Win the Margins

The Thunder have won the possession game in the Finals. They’ve forced 15 steals (Game 5), crashed the glass effectively (131–118 rebounding edge overall), and turned Indiana’s mistakes into easy buckets.

This ability to create chaos through deflections, pressure, and hustle is their identity. As Daigneault emphasized, “there’s no new material”, this is who they’ve been since 2020. Against a possibly limited Tyrese Haliburton and an Indiana team that can bog down in the halfcourt, OKC must keep creating havoc and turn defense into offense. Transition points may swing this game.

3. Ball Movement

OKC’s offensive identity returned in Game 5 with 24 assists, 14 made three-pointers, and trust up and down the roster. Daigneault has emphasized pace, force, and shared responsibility, and the results were evident when Wallace, Wiggins, and Dort stepped up as knockdown shooters.

Indiana will amp up the pressure at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Thunder must respond with sharp execution and quick reads. That means fewer isolations and ball movement will need to continue when the first option isn’t there. Game 6 will be loud and emotional, trusting the system is how you adapt and overcome.

4. Chet Holmgren’s Defense

Daigneault said it plainly: “We’re walking in and pounding away at the same stuff we’ve been pounding away at for five years.” That’s defense, and Chet Holmgren is its anchor. Chet doesn’t need gaudy stats to shift a game. He alters floaters, deters drives, switches onto guards, and makes life miserable in the paint. In a game that could get grindy and intense, Chet’s presence gives OKC a chance to play small, stay versatile, and control the rim without compromising perimeter coverage. His ability to force Indiana into contested twos and then spark transition from blocks or defensive rebounds will be vital if the Thunder wants to control tempo and momentum.

5. SGA

SGA has been quietly dominant throughout the Finals. His 31-point, 10-assist Game 5 wasn’t just production—it was orchestration. Game 6 will test every Thunder player emotionally, but Shai’s ability to manage tempo, deliver under pressure, and remain unbothered by crowd or contact is OKC’s greatest superpower. He’s handled “best player on a title team” responsibilities all postseason. Now he has a chance to close the door. Daigneault has emphasized “stacking”, not looking ahead, not chasing outcomes, but attacking the next possession with presence. Shai embodies that. And if the Thunder are going to finish this story on the road, they’ll need their MVP to write the final chapter.

