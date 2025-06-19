OKC is one game and one day away from biggest game in Thunder franchise history

Thunder one game away from the biggest match in franchise history. Alex Caruso prepares for the championship-shaping Game 6 in Indianapolis

By: Steve McGehee

OKC is one win and one day away from the Thunder's biggest game in franchise history.

The Thunder arrived in Indianapolis Wednesday morning and Alex Caruso says he is preparing for Game 6.

"You can't run from it, it's gonna be there, it's in the back of your mind, it's the finals," he said. "The key is just not letting it overwhelm you ... understanding that the game has to be played, the ball has to go in the hoop."

OKC has two chances to win the championship, but the idea is to get the job done Thursday night.