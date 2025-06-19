OKC is one game and one day away from biggest game in Thunder franchise history

Thunder one game away from the biggest match in franchise history. Alex Caruso prepares for the championship-shaping Game 6 in Indianapolis

Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 10:33 pm

By: Steve McGehee


OKC is one win and one day away from the Thunder's biggest game in franchise history.

The Thunder arrived in Indianapolis Wednesday morning and Alex Caruso says he is preparing for Game 6.

"You can't run from it, it's gonna be there, it's in the back of your mind, it's the finals," he said. "The key is just not letting it overwhelm you ... understanding that the game has to be played, the ball has to go in the hoop."

OKC has two chances to win the championship, but the idea is to get the job done Thursday night.
Steve McGehee
Steve McGehee

Steve McGehee is a Sports Mobile Journalist for KWTV Sports. A native of Wichita, Kansas, he graduated high school from Wichita Southeast and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Radio/TV at Kansas State University.

