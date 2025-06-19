Things to Watch: How the Pacers can force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals

To force a Game 7, the Pacers need to win the elimination game on their home floor.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Back home in front of a raucous Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd, the Indiana Pacers have a difficult challenge to force a Game 7 back in OKC. Here are a few items to keep an eye on for tonight.

LIVE UPDATES: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 6 LIVE BLOG

1. Stay Home on Defense

Over-helping on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has opened the door for Jalen Williams, who dropped 40 in Game 5. Trust Andrew Nembhard on SGA and consider Pascal Siakam on Williams to limit clean looks.

2. Cut the Turnovers

Indiana’s 23 turnovers led to 32 Thunder points, their worst mark all season. Ball security must be a priority, with under 14 giveaways likely being the magic number.

3. Get Something from Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton’s health is a major question, but even in limited form, his presence matters. If he can give 15+ efficient points and direct the offense, Indiana has a shot.

4. Ride Pascal Siakam

The most reliable Pacer all series, Siakam must continue initiating offense and forcing mismatches. When Indiana hits 110 points, they’re 14–0 in the playoffs.

5. Lean Into the Crowd

Indiana is 7–1 at home this postseason. Their best chance comes from a hot start, energy minutes from the bench, and feeding off their crowd’s desperation-fueled energy.

