Things to Watch: How the Pacers can force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 3:39 pm
Back home in front of a raucous Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd, the Indiana Pacers have a difficult challenge to force a Game 7 back in OKC. Here are a few items to keep an eye on for tonight.
Over-helping on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has opened the door for Jalen Williams, who dropped 40 in Game 5. Trust Andrew Nembhard on SGA and consider Pascal Siakam on Williams to limit clean looks.
Indiana’s 23 turnovers led to 32 Thunder points, their worst mark all season. Ball security must be a priority, with under 14 giveaways likely being the magic number.
Tyrese Haliburton’s health is a major question, but even in limited form, his presence matters. If he can give 15+ efficient points and direct the offense, Indiana has a shot.
The most reliable Pacer all series, Siakam must continue initiating offense and forcing mismatches. When Indiana hits 110 points, they’re 14–0 in the playoffs.
Indiana is 7–1 at home this postseason. Their best chance comes from a hot start, energy minutes from the bench, and feeding off their crowd’s desperation-fueled energy.
