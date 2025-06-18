Q&A: Oklahoma City gears up for 2028 Olympics

The countdown is on. 1,122 days until Oklahoma City hosts part of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

By: Deanne Stein

-

The countdown is on. 1,122 days until Oklahoma City hosts part of the 2028 Summer Olympics. But what exactly does that mean for OKC?

Q: What’s happening in OKC during the 2028 Summer Olympics?

A: Oklahoma City will host 16 days of Olympic competition, including men’s and women’s canoe slalom at Riversport and softball at Devon Park.

"One of the core pieces of why we have this opportunity — we have world-class facilities,” said Team OKC President Michael Byrnes.

Q: Why was OKC chosen?

A: Byrnes credits the city’s long-term investment in venues.

“We're really lucky that those are investments our community and members of our community voted on and supported so many years ago so that we have them today,” said Byrnes.

Q: How will the city prepare?

A: Planning is already underway and will cover everything from logistics to community engagement.

“Right now, we're building a plan, and I think it's early in terms of how we can really connect people,” Byrnes said. “The world piece of that is one of the biggest elements we have, an international stage to show off Oklahoma City and that is just an incredible undertaking.”

Q: Will there be ways for the public to get involved?

A: Yes. Byrnes says his team will offer everything from volunteering to community events and local business engagement.

"There’s so many people already raising their hand, asking how to volunteer or get their business involved,” Byrnes said. “People just need to keep their eyes peeled and their interest up.”

Q: What’s the big picture?

A: OKC has a rare chance to shine on a global stage.

“To ultimately invite so many people from across the world whether their athletes family members or just want to come and support the games have them come to Oklahoma City and see what we're about, I think we are a community that's ready for this and we'll be ready to deliver when the time comes,” Byrnes said.

Q: How can I get involved?

A: Byrnes says once his team is in place, a website with more information will come out soon. In the meantime, you can go here to stay informed: https://la28.org/en.html