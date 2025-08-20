"A Pill Took Away My World": Metro Mom's Fight in Fentanyl Crisis

Karla Carlock, an Oklahoma parent, advocates for mandatory Fentanyl education, 'Rain's Law,' after losing her daughter to overdose. Public vigil on the steps of the state capitol August 20th.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A metro mother who lost her teenage daughter to a Fentanyl overdose is taking her message to the steps of the state capitol. Thursday is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. Karla Carlock and other Oklahoma families will gather outside the state capitol building for a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. to honor the loved ones they have lost.

“That person that gave her that pill took away my whole world and it’s so, it’s so hard,” said Karla Carlock, lost daughter to Fentanyl overdose.

As Carlock waits for justice in her 19-year-old daughter Rain Camacho's death, she is working with Oklahoma lawmakers on Fentanyl education.

“I’m trying to get a law passed in Oklahoma called Rain’s Law, it’s House Bill 1484 and it would make Fentanyl education mandatory in grades six through 12,” said Carlock.

Carlock's daughter was a freshman in college. Camacho made a video on TikTok one month before she passed talking about how she wanted to be an elementary school teacher.

“She would have been an amazing teacher,” said Carlock.

Carlock said her daughter was struggling with depression and anxiety and took what she thought was a Xanax pill.

“We get her autopsy and it was a Xanax laced with Fentanyl,” said Carlock.

A similar story heard across the state and the country. Carlock recently joined other families in the nation’s capital for the signing of the Halt Fentanyl Act.

“We were all just there because of our grief and brought together because of tragedy,” said Carlock. “But I’m hoping we can make a difference.”

Starting at home.

“If kids have the tools to learn how to deal with mental health, peer pressure or whenever they are faced with the option to take something that’s not prescribed to them,” said Carlock. “They will make the decision not to.”

Carlock said Rain's Law passed the House and a Senate Committee and will be heard on the Senate floor during the 2026 legislative session.

The "Halt Fentanyl Act" made all fentanyl-related substances a Schedule 1 drug and increases penalties for accused drug traffickers.