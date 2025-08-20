OKC police chase ends with arrest after driver plows through yards, hits car

Oklahoma City police used multiple tactical maneuvers to stop a fleeing driver.

By: Sylvia Corkill

A driver was arrested after an early morning pursuit on Monday.

Oklahoma City police used multiple tactical vehicle intervention maneuvers to stop Donald Ray after he plowed through yards and ran multiple stop signs. Police body cameras recorded the chase.

According to court filings, an officer attempted to stop Ray’s car after he failed to signal near North Highland Drive and NE 16th. Oklahoma City police said Ray had a passenger in the car who did not want to be involved in the pursuit. Police said Ray endangered their lives and the lives of others.

Police: Okay, he's taking back off. I tried to TVI, we are westbound on 21st Street.

Video footage shows Ray's vehicle racing through stop signs on roads lined with other cars. An officer rammed Ray's car, sending it into a spin and onto a lawn in an unsuccessful attempt to disable it. Ray drove away again. Police struck Ray's car again, sending it into a spin. The vehicle's tires screeched as it went over a curb and crashed into a fence.

Police: Driver get out of the car! Driver get out of the car!

With his hands in the air, Ray surrendered as officers with drawn guns surrounded his car. He was then placed under arrest. Police said Ray struck an unoccupied vehicle during the chase. Officers found a small bag of methamphetamine in his pocket. Ray's passenger told police a gun was thrown from the vehicle, but an extensive search did not recover it.