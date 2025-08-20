Jiu-Jitsu community rallies around Fairview shooting survivor

A Fairview mother and son are recovering after a quadruple shooting that claimed two family members. Now, an Enid jiu-jitsu community is rallying to support their healing.

By: Deanne Stein

-

A Fairview mother and son continue to recover after surviving a quadruple shooting that left two other family members dead. Now, a local jiu-jitsu community in Enid is stepping up to help support their long road to healing.

Thirteen-year-old Drake Archuletta had only been attending jiu-jitsu classes for a few months, but quickly became part of the tight-knit gym family. His coach, Dylan Smith, says Drake immediately stood out.

"He's a great kid, always smiling, very driven," Smith said. "When he started jiu-jitsu, he instantly fell in love with it."

Drake was a regular at practice three nights a week; his parents, David and Laura Archuletta, made the 45-minute drive to get him to class.

"They were here consistently," Smith recalled. "Mom and Dad sat over here weekly at every practice. We had great conversations."

That made the news of the violence even harder to process.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, on Saturday, David Archuletta shot his wife, Laura and their children multiple times before taking his own life. Drake’s 17-year-old sister was killed in the shooting. Both Laura and Drake survived but were critically injured.

"It's pretty miraculous that he's still here," Smith said. "I got the word that he’s up and walking. He’s a fighter."

Smith said he was stunned to receive a call from Laura just one day after the shooting.

"I picked up the phone and it’s Laura, a day after she’d been shot five times, and she just wanted us to know how much of an impact we’ve made on Drake," he said.

To help with their recovery, Smith launched a GoFundMe campaign.

"At the end of the day, we’re family," Smith said. "If you’re part of this team, you’re part of my family. So, Drake’s family to us."

Coach Smith says whenever Drake is ready to return, he'll always have a place on the mat.

To help the family, click here: Fundraiser by Dylan Smith : Drake & Laura’s road to recovery