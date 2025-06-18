OG&E Update: After overnight storms, 91% of affected customers have power restored
Power restoration is ongoing with most OG&E customers back online after severe storms caused widespread damage. Notable areas still without power and anticipated repair times highlighted.
Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 4:19 pm
By: News 9
Severe Storms Cause Significant Damage
Severe storms with heavy rain, lightning, and up to 60 mph winds moved through OG&E’s service area overnight, causing downed power lines, broken power poles, and damage to cross arms and other equipment attached to poles.
As of 3:30 p.m., 91% of customers who lost power overnight due to damaging winds and lightning have had power restored, with approximately 1,600 remaining without service. Additional personnel arrived today from neighboring states to assist with restoration.
Additional Storms Expected
As we anticipate another round of storms this afternoon and evening, we are moving materials and personnel into areas anticipated to be impacted as we continue restoring power to all customers.
Customers should be weather aware and ready to activate their storm plan as more storms are expected. They can visit OGE.com/OutageSupport on ways to prepare for severe weather and what to do in the event of a power outage.
Estimated Times of Restoration
We understand how important it is for our customers to have power. Our crews have been and will continue to work around the clock until every customer has their electricity back on.
Estimated restoration times are available on System Watch, and we expect power to be restored from Tuesday night’s storm by midnight tonight to all OG&E customers:
Metro OKC South, including Norman: 5:30 p.m. today
Metro OKC East, North and West: 10:30 p.m. tonight
Northwest Oklahoma, including Fairview, Okeene, Enid: 10:30 p.m. tonight
Northeast Oklahoma, including Drumright, Kellyville, Muskogee, Sapulpa: Midnight tonight
Once we've repaired the power grid, we prioritize restoration for the community's essential services, such as hospitals, police stations, fire departments, public works, and other critical infrastructure. As those facilities come online, we focus on individual homes and businesses experiencing an outage.
After the Storm
Following storms, OG&E will bring tree and brush debris to the curb. However, customers are responsible for removing the debris. City and county resources for debris removal may be available and will vary by community.
Guidance for Customers
Downed Power Lines / Reporting an Outage:
Assume any downed power line is hazardous and energized. Stay away from them and anything they are touching. Please do not drive over a downed power line. Report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.
The public should avoid areas impacted by the storms, so crews can work safely and quickly to restore power to customers who are without service.
As we clear tree limbs that are interfering with power lines and have damaged equipment, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but are unable to remove this debris from the customer’s property.
OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages:
Download our app to submit a report (available on iOS and Android)