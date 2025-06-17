Identity of man killed in SW OKC shooting revealed, investigation ongoing

A man found shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday has been identified, police say.

By: Christian Hans

-

A man who died in a shooting Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a domestic disturbance just after midnight at a residence near Southwest 134th Street and South May Avenue.

RELATED: Southwest Oklahoma City shooting leaves man dead

After arriving on the scene, OCPD says officers found one man, identified as 62-year-old Larry James Gamble Jr., dead.

Investigators say Gamble was shot to death, and that the department later learned learned Gamble was involved in an altercation at the time he was shot.

OCPD says the alleged shooter and all other people involved at the scene were interviewed and released.

According to investigators, the case will be presented to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office for review.