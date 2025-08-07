London Kerr search: Court docs reveal abuse allegations against missing girl's caregivers

London Kerr has been missing from the Oklahoma City area since 2022. New court documents reveal abuse allegations against the girl's caregivers.

By: Christian Hans, Deanne Stein

-

Newly released court documents paint a disturbing picture of years of alleged abuse leading up to the 2022 disappearance of London Kerr, who would be five years old today.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is now leading the investigation into London's whereabouts, which remain unknown more than three years after she was last seen at age two.

An age-progression image from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows what she might look like today.

"It's all about finding this child safe," said OCPD Officer Dillon Quirk.

According to investigators, the abuse began as early as 2019. Forensic interviews with the children of London’s mother, 39-year-old Amanda Rowland, and Rowland’s partner, 40-year-old Joshua Denton, revealed graphic accounts of what they say they witnessed.

Multiple children told investigators they saw Denton physically abuse London, including hitting her with a paddle, shooting her with a BB gun, and pouring hot sauce in her eyes. One of Rowland’s sons also claimed Denton duct-taped him to a chair and beat him with a belt.

Court records also allege Denton committed sexual abuse, though police say those allegations do not involve London.

In 2022, Rowland initially told police she gave London to a man who sold her methamphetamine, later claiming the man — identified only as “Carlos” — was London’s father and had taken her to Mexico. Investigators say those claims have not been verified.

“We interviewed those people and didn’t receive anything of credibility as far as where that child is to this point,” Quirk said.

Both Rowland and Denton were arrested and charged in connection with the case. Denton faces six counts of child abuse, as well as forcible sodomy and lewd or indecent acts toward a minor. Rowland is charged with two counts of enabling child abuse.

They are scheduled to appear in Cleveland County Court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about London’s disappearance is urged to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

