Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault says fans made the difference as OKC reaches for NBA title

Thunder one win away from NBA Championship, hear what coach Mark Daigneault said about OKC's Game 5 win.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 10:38 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder are one win away from winning the NBA Championship.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault spoke following Monday's win and said JDub was a strong player in this game.

"Great force, I mean that's the word," said Daigneault. "When he's at his best, he's playing with that type of force and that was an unbelievable performance by him ... we're gonna need a similar type of approach in Game 6 from him."

The crowds at Thunder home games are always incredible, but Monday night, Daigneault says the fans were unreal.

"They put the wind at our back," he said. "We have to play with the type of togetherness and competitiveness and spirit that they can relate to, which I thought we did tonight."

As they head into Game 6, OKC is still focused on improving.

"We have to get better in the areas, we have to improve. Indiana is gonna do that," said Daigneault. "That's how you pace ahead in a series."

Game 6 is Thursday night in Indianapolis.

To hear Daigneault's full remarks, watch the video above.

Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

