OKC Thunder Finals run boosts metro apparel shop, helping those experiencing homelessness

OKC-based Curbside Apparel's unique Thunder-themed shirts, designed by local artists, fuel change, providing job opportunities and housing for the homeless.

By: Jordan Fremstad

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The NBA Finals provided a big boost to one Oklahoma City shirt shop. Curbside Apparel makes Thunder-themed t-shirts designed by local artists. The store’s sales help vulnerable people across the metro.

NBA Finals in OKC bring sales boost to Curbside Apparel

“It’s just really exciting to play a small part in cheering on our thunder and hopefully taking home a championship,” said Whitley O’Connor, chief social enterprise officer with the Homeless Alliance.

O’Connor said business has been booming and that people’s efforts contribute to something bigger than themselves. Curbside Apparel takes its shot at producing unique Thunder swag each season. One of the shirts carries a phrase from the musical Oklahoma.

“Joshua Boydston designed this for us,” O’Connor said. “The back says, ‘Where the winds come sweeping down the plains. Every dollar that they spend with us is going back into creating work opportunities and housing for people who are just trying to get back on their feet in the community. It’s really a win-win. How can you lose with that, right?”

Job training fills a gap for those experiencing homelessness

Whitley helped start Oklahoma’s street paper, Curbside Chronicle, in 2013 to offer job opportunities for people without homes. A lack of affordable housing is the main reason for homelessness, but O’Connor said a lack of employment keeps people from maintaining housing.

In 2022, they added Curbside Flowers on Classen Boulevard to the roster. Curbside Apparel joined the team in 2023. News 9 met Darren Chance in April. He built his life back after living on the streets for several years. He understands adversity.

“Lost my job. I'm an ex-felon. Couldn’t get a job nowhere else,” Chance said. “I got that job through prison as a matter of fact. Couldn’t ever get another job, so I ended up homeless.”

O’Connor sees Darren’s resilience and his knowledge.

“Sometimes, when I don’t know what’s going on with the [heat press] machine, I'll ask Darren because he’s worked on cars and machines," O’Connor said. “The folks we work with have a lot of talents and a lot of experience. “It’s really neat to see people kinda thrive off of the opportunity and go and build their future with that.”

Money spent at Curbside’s shops goes back into the community

O’Connor said life isn’t about how people fail. It’s how they bounce back. Curbside provides resources for people to start fresh, thanks to the support of shoppers who visit their stores.

“It’s really neat to be able to experience that with everyone.”

O’Connor said when people look good, they feel good. He hopes people feel that way when they buy their shirts. However, he said it is hard to compare the feeling in the air when people look beyond themselves, and become a team to make OKC a better place.

“We really have a deep bench in the Oklahoma City community,” O’Connor said. “We’re really fortunate -- all these people playing their various roles to help lift up our community."

Folks can pick up Thunder shirts at Curbside Flowers at 522 N. Classen Blvd. Suite 100 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to order online.