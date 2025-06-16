Caruso’s defense, leadership key as Thunder return to OKC for Game 5

Alex Caruso’s two-way play and defensive dominance have made him a critical X-factor in the Thunder’s push for an NBA championship.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for a pivotal Game 5 in the NBA Finals, all eyes are on a player who wasn’t even on the roster a year ago.

On June 20, 2024, the Thunder made a franchise-shaping move by trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for veteran guard Alex Caruso. That deal, once considered a gamble, is now being credited as one of the reasons why Oklahoma City is just two wins away from its first NBA title.

“If there was a Sixth Man of the Year award for the playoffs, it would have to be Alex Caruso,” said News 9’s Steve McGehee, reporting live from Paycom Center Monday night. “Alex has done everything they’ve asked him to do, and then some.”

Through the first four games of the Finals, Caruso has tallied ten steals, despite being held without one in Game 3. Known for his defensive prowess, Caruso’s versatility has been a stabilizing force for the Thunder throughout the postseason.

“I’m a complete basketball player,” Caruso said. “There’s a lot of things I do really, really good. Obviously, defense is what I started with in my career, and over the years I’ve developed some better offensive skills.”

Caruso added that his preparation and ability to anticipate the flow of the game help him make timely plays on both ends of the court.

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 marks a moment for the Thunder where role players may be the difference. Head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to lean heavily on Caruso in what could be a momentum-shifting contest.

McGehee also pointed to key contributions from Kenrich Williams, who played a standout role in Game 4, and Aaron Wiggins, who scored 18 points in Game 2 but has been quiet since. “It can’t be just Caruso,” McGehee noted.

Tipoff for Game 5 is set for Monday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Stay with News 9 for live coverage and postgame analysis.

