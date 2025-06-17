Thunder clinch Game 5 win in NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder face Indiana Pacers at home for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Live reactions and updates in our Thunder in the Finals live blog.

By: Carrie Winchel, Destini Pittman

-

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Williams had a career playoff-high 40 points, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 and the Oklahoma City Thunder moved one win from a title by beating the Indiana Pacers 120-109 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

It was the 10th — and by far, the biggest — time the Thunder stars combined for more than 70 points in a game. Williams was 14 of 24 from the field, and Gilgeous-Alexander added 10 assists.

Pascal Siakam had 28 points for Indiana, which now trails the series 3-2 and will host Game 6 on Thursday night. TJ McConnell added 18 for the Pacers, who whittled an 18-point deficit down to four in the fourth — then watched the Thunder pull away again, and for good.

And now, everything favors the Thunder.

Teams that win Game 5 of an NBA Finals that was tied at 2-2 have gone on to win the series 23 times in 31 previous opportunities, or 74%. And teams with a 3-2 lead in the finals have won 40 times in 49 previous opportunities, or 82%.

10:10 p.m.

9:56 p.m.

Siakam making plays- a second chance 3 gets Indiana to within two at 95-93. OKC answers with a Williams second chance 3 and a steal and dunk by Wallace. Timeout Pacers. 100-93 OKC with 7:47 left

9:46 p.m.

9:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City 85, Indiana 79, entering the 4th

Dub with 29 pts, but McConnell crushed OKC in the 3rd, scoring 13 points.

9:23 p.m.

9:21 p.m.

Jalen Williams now with 26. Haliburton makes two free throws with over 7 minutes left in the 3rd for his first points of the game. 75-62 OKC with 5:22 left in the quarter. The big question- can OKC separate? They’ve had lots of chances.

9:10 p.m.

SGA picks up his 3rd foul to start the second half, settling for tough jumpers. Jalen Williams is still impressive. Signs of fatigue from both teams? Timeout OKC with 8:27 to go in the 3rd. Thunder lead 67-55

9:05 p.m.

Defense on full display , Thunder had steals and blocks in the first half

8:46 p.m.

59-45 OKC at the half. Jalen Williams with 16, SGA 13. Tyrese Haliburton 0-5 from the field- no points. OKC 16 assists on 20 made baskets.

OKC leads 59-45 at the break, Cason steps up three 3s and 3 steals. OKC is 11-12 from the line.

8:40 p.m.

8:28 p.m.

JDub has 11 points early in the game!

8:26 p.m.

Hartenstein assisted on Williams’ first dunk of the sequence. The Thunder big man has 4 assists with 7:14 left in the half.

8:24 p.m.

Two Jalen Williams dunks, the last off a Caruso steal, and it’s 44-32 OKC. Timeout Indiana. Williams will try to complete the 3-point play after the break.

8:11 p.m.

Another positive- OKC with 10 assists on 12 made baskets.

8:10 p.m.

Despite a bunch of misses from close range to end the quarter, OKC still leads 32-22. Cason picks up the slack with a pair 3’s.

8:00 p.m.

23-16 OKC with 3:50 left in the first. Feels like it should be more but Indiana has done a good job rim protecting on OKC drives. Dort with 2 fouls.

7:50 p.m.

Thunder also have 4 points off 3 early Indiana turnovers- 2 by Siakam.

7:49 p.m.

SGA goes in for the steal, and Jdub scores!

7:48 p.m.

Pacers lost defensively. 3 to's in first 4 minutes. Thunder hit 7 of first 9 shots.

7:42 p.m.

Hartenstein makes the first score of the game.

7:41 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

7:20 p.m.

The starting lineup for OKC is announced.

Indiana's Game 5 stats

Chet Holmgren sets NBA Finals record

Starting lineup announcements will be aired before the game

It's the first time this has happened since 2013!

6:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt shared this video of him leading a crowd in an O-K-C chant.

5:40 p.m.

News 9's Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee checked in with Sports Analyst Jeremie Poplin from Paycom Center.

Jeremie and Steve break down the keys to a Thunder victory Monday.

Watch on News 9's YouTube.

5:00 p.m.

News On 6's John Holcomb reporting from Paycom Center ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Image Provided By: News On 6

4:30 p.m.

Can the Thunder take control for the first time in the Finals series? News On 6's John Holcomb and News 9's Dean Blevins share their predictions.

Watch here on News On 6's YouTube.

4:00 p.m.

Here's a look at tonight's game shirts ready for fans at Paycom Center.

Image Provided By: News 9

