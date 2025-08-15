Girls on the Run: Oklahoma nonprofit helping young women develop life skills

Girls on the Run Oklahoma builds girls’ confidence and life skills through inclusive running programs. Learn more about the organization's ongoing fundraiser.

By: Christian Hans

An Oklahoma nonprofit is helping young girls find confidence within themselves and develop skills to help them later in life by combining physical and mental training.

News 9 spoke with Girls on the Run Program Director Kristi Brown and Marketing and Communications Director Darby Hicks to learn more about the organization and how it helps young women across the state.

Q: What do you guys do at Girls on the Run?

A: At Girls on the Run, we have a season that lasts 10 weeks with two lessons, two practices each week. Each lesson [involves] a lesson, and then they practice running in a physical activity. The lessons include things like building self-confidence and your connection in the community, being a good friend and all the important life skills that people need generally, but start falling apart once they are in 3rd grade.

Q: These young girls are so confident when they are younger, but lose that when they get older. Is that what you guys are trying to do? Help restore their confidence and their physical strength by encouraging them to run?

A: Right, and it is for all girls of all abilities, girls in any form of movement. So we have adaptations for girls with limited physical needs and or mental capacities, learning disabilities, where there are all kinds of adaptations. So all girls can participate.

Q: You guys are doing a giveaway, and you're encouraging so many people to come participate. Tell us a little bit about that.

A: As soon as this segment is over, we are actually going to launch on social media, our giveaway with seven local businesses, and it's worth over $500. It'll be from us, Red Coyote, the Drybar, the Cyclebar on Classen Curve, Fabletics on on Classen Curve, the Social Order [and The Hall's Pizza Kitchen].

Q: Is it intimidating for young girls, or do they get excited about running the 5K?

A: You think that that's so hard, but each girl runs the 5K on their own terms. So whether you walk or skip or run or jog, however it works. We've even had a girl do it a few years in a row with a wheelchair, and the joy as they cross the finish line is so touching. It brings me to tears.

Q: What does seeing young girls go through the program do for you? What does that do to your heart?

A: It's everything I wished I had. It's everything I wanted for my oldest, for my girls, and my oldest is how I got involved when she wanted to join. It's what I want all girls to know: That they are limitless and powerful.

Learn more about Girls on the Run on the nonprofit's website.