FAA issues temporary flight restriction over Paycom Center during NBA Finals Game 5

FAA restricts drone flights over Paycom Center for Game 5 of NBA Finals in Oklahoma City due to special security concerns.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 3:01 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for the airspace surrounding the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The restriction is in effect Monday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., and includes all unmanned aerial systems such as drones.

The FAA says the TFR is in place for "special security reasons." The coordinates place the center of the restriction directly above the Paycom Center.

Officials are urging drone operators to avoid the area to maintain a secure environment during the event.

For more information, visit the FAA's official website.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

