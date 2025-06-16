Things to watch from the Pacers

History is not on Indiana's side for Game 5 on the road.

By: Jeremie Poplin

With the NBA Finals tied at 2-2, Monday night’s Game 5 in Oklahoma City takes center stage as a potential turning point in the series and history says it usually is.

In NBA Finals matchups tied 2-2, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the championship 74.2% of the time. It’s more than just a momentum swing—it’s often a title-decider. Here’s a look back at the last five Finals series that reached this same point:

2022 (Warriors vs. Celtics): Golden State won Game 5 at home, then clinched the series in six games. 2021 (Bucks vs. Suns): Milwaukee grabbed Game 5 on the road and didn’t look back, closing out the series in six with four straight wins. 2015 (Warriors vs. Cavaliers): Golden State defended home court in Game 5 and went on to win the next game to take the title in six. 2013 (Spurs vs. Heat): San Antonio won Game 5 at home but lost the final two games in Miami’s dramatic seven-game comeback. 2011 (Mavericks vs. Heat): Dallas took Game 5 at home and finished the job in six games, winning three straight behind then-head coach—and current Pacers head coach—Rick Carlisle.

via NBA.com

Indiana is 3-16 all-time on the road in Game 5. Avg loss is by 13.5 points. One of the wins came when Reggie dropped 25 on the Knicks in the 4th quarter in 1994.

Oklahoma City enters Game 5 with a league-best 44-8 record at home this season, including the playoffs.

Indiana, meanwhile, is chasing its eighth road win of this postseason, a mark that would tie the Pacers for the second-most road victories in a single playoff run.

The all-time record is held by the 1995 Houston Rockets, who won nine road games on their way to an NBA championship.

Things to watch for the Pacers

1. Solve OKC’s Half-Court Defense

Indiana has to navigate the Thunder’s switching better and prevent their offense from stalling. That means quicker ball movement, slipping screens, and keeping Siakam involved late.

2. Contain the Shai–J-Dub Connection

Oklahoma City leaned heavily on the SGA/Jalen Williams two-man game. The Pacers must be ready to switch, hedge, or disrupt this action without over-helping and leaving lanes open.

3. Defend Without Fouling

OKC lived at the free-throw line in Game 4. Indiana has to play with more defensive discipline and force tough finishes instead of giving away free points.

4. Limit Role Player Impact

Dort shut down Haliburton and Caruso made unexpected offensive plays. Indiana must find ways to loosen Dort’s grip and not let OKC’s role players swing momentum again.

5. Turn OKC’s Offensive Stagnation Into Fast Breaks

The Thunder’s offense struggled with isolation and poor ball movement. Indiana needs to capitalize, trap smartly, force turnovers, and push in transition before OKC’s defense sets up.





