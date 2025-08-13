Oklahoma classrooms go phone-free under new state law

Oklahoma’s new bell-to-bell cellphone ban limits personal device use during school hours to reduce distractions, curb cyberbullying, and improve learning, with varying enforcement methods by district.

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown

Students across Oklahoma will face a big change as they head back to class with a new state law banning cellphone use during the school day.

Senate Bill 139 requires all public schools in the state to enforce policies that limit phone usage from the start of the school day until the final bell rings.

Advocates for the new cell phone ban say it will limit distractions in the classroom, reduce cyberbullying and improve overall academic performance.

“We’re really focusing on student achievement," Oklahoma City Public Schools General Counsel Tony Childers said. "So that gives us the opportunity to use this as a tool to help students stay focused.”

The consequences vary by district. In Norman Public Schools, the district said they are limiting access to phones, rather than withholding them from students.

“If a student gets a referral for non-compliance and being on that personal device, then they will be issued a Yondr pouch," NPS Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Stephanie Williams said. "We’re not taking their device, they get to keep that pouch with them, but they’ll lose access to it.”

The district says the Yondr pouch is a bag a student's phone can be placed in that can be locked by an instructor, allowing the student to retain physical possession of their device but unable to access it.

Mid-Del Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb says his district is taking a different approach by using dedicated lockers to store student phones.

“So [the] first hour happens, and I have a student who has a cell phone out," Cobb said. "I’m going to call whoever I need to call to have that student taken to the office, and that student will set the phone in that locked compartment, and that’s where it will stay for the rest of the day.”

However, a big concern from parents is being able to contact their child during emergencies, which falls under the exceptions of the ban, along with medical needs or school-issued devices.

Childers says the ban implementation requires more parent involvement

“We want families to know this is a change in the law that’s going to be different for you as a family," Childers said. "It’s going to be different for us as a school. So the more that we get parent involvement in education, whether it's from homework to following policy as it relates to cell phones, the more beneficial it is for both of us.”

Cellphones are not the only devices included in the restrictions. Any personal device, including tablets, smartwatches and wireless headphones, are also restricted during the school day.