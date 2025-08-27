Oklahoma County deputy confronted by aggressive dogs, responding to family trapped in Edmond home

An Oklahoma County deputy was confronted by a pair of aggressive dogs while responding to a call for help from a family trapped inside their Edmond home Monday morning.

By: Sylvia Corkill

An Oklahoma County deputy was confronted by a pair of aggressive dogs while responding to a call for help from a family trapped inside their Edmond home on Monday morning.

The family, including a mother and her children, reported being unable to leave their home to go to school because of the aggressive animals.

The deputy responded to their home on Covell Avenue, located between May and Pennsylvania Avenues, where the two dogs were reported. The deputy was charged by the animals upon arrival.

Deputy: I can see two dogs around the back of the house.

After spotting the dogs, the deputy spoke with the frightened resident, who warned him about the animals' aggressive behavior.

Deputy: Hello!

Frightened resident: They're at the back door.

Deputy: Yeah, I saw them.

Frightened resident: You're going to get bit.

Unable to determine where the dogs came from or who owned them, the woman explained that the animals endlessly circled her property and charged at her with the slightest movement.

Frightened resident: My husband has a weapon, but I don't want to go that route. But I don't want to get bit; I don't want my kids to get bit.

Deputy: If you want, just hang out here, I’ll see if I can scare them off.

But as the deputy started to canvass the property, he encountered the dogs again.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

"It was immediate. From the moment they saw him they rushed him," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The two dogs came racing from behind the home and made a beeline for the officer.

Deputy: It's going to be two dark colored pit bulls. They both just charged at me. I had to hit one of them, trying to scare them off the property right now.

Sheriff Johnson said his deputy remained calm and opted to use his baton instead of his gun in an area that was surrounded by homes.

"With these dogs violently rushing at you and you shoot a round, what if you miss? These rounds don’t just disappear; once they are gone, they stop somewhere, said Johnson.