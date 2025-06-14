Minnesota shootings: Gov. Walz says lawmakers targeted in 'politically motivated' attack

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in what Gov. Walz calls a politically motivated shooting, prompting a statewide manhunt.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed Saturday that State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed, and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Beth, were wounded in overnight shootings that he described as “politically motivated.”

>> Minnesota shootings: Active search for suspect who killed Melissa Hortman, wounded John Hoffman

What we know now:

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed overnight. Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded overnight. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls the shootings a "politically motivated" attack. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect or suspects, who authorities say could be impersonating police officers.

You can watch Walz's full remarks from Saturday morning's news conference at the top of this article.

The shootings occurred at the lawmakers’ homes in Brooklyn Park and in Champlin.

“Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination,” Walz said during a press conference. “My prayers also go out to state Senator, John Hoffman, and his wife, who were each shot multiple times.”

>> Minnesota Rep. Hortman and husband killed, Sen. Hoffman and wife wounded in politically motivated shooting, Gov. Walz says

According to Walz, the Hoffmans are recovering after surgery. “We are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt,” Gov. Walz said.

“We’re collaborating with all local, state, and federal agencies on a full investigation,” Walz said. “I assure you that those responsible for this will be held accountable."

Walz emphasized the importance of peaceful political processes. “Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy,” he said. “We don’t settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint.”

MORE INFO: Minnesota Shooting suspect may have impersonated law enforcement, authorities say

“Each and every one of us are committed to making sure that a tragedy like this never repeats itself in Minnesota or across this country,” Walz said.

Hortman represented House District 34B and previously served as Speaker of the Minnesota House. Hoffman represents Senate District 34.

>> Minnesota Shooting Suspect: Manifesto found in vehicle at murdered lawmakers' home, police say