‘Our calm in the storm:' Oklahomans honor & remember Gary England

In the hours after his passing, meteorologists, storm chasers, public officials, and longtime viewers shared memories and tributes, reflecting on Gary England’s profound impact on their lives and the field of meteorology.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Tributes are pouring in for legendary Oklahoma meteorologist Gary England, who died Tuesday at the age of 85. England, a pioneer in broadcast meteorology and a trusted voice during Oklahoma’s most violent storms, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, his family said.

A native of Seiling, Oklahoma, England revolutionized severe weather coverage in 1981 when he became the first person to use Doppler radar to issue direct warnings to the public. His innovations, including the First Warning and StormTracker systems, became national standards.

England is being remembered by colleagues, fans, and public officials.

From Oklahoma Leaders

U.S. Sen. James Lankford honored England’s legacy in a statement posted to social media:

“Cindy and I are saddened by the passing of Gary England—a U.S. Navy veteran and pioneering force in television meteorology… He was our early warning and our calm in the storm.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt shared this to his X:

"Oklahoma has lost a legend. Gary England was more than a meteorologist but a trusted voice through our fiercest storms. My prayers are with his family during this time."

From the Meteorology Community

David Payne, current Chief Meteorologist at News 9, where England worked for 41 years:

“There will only ever be one Gary England — an Oklahoman through and through… the impact he had on our state, meteorology and severe weather prediction and tracking will be felt for years."

Gary Lezak, Weather 20/20 founder and England’s former intern:

“He was not just a mentor, but a true friend who always believed in me… Gary, you were a legend, a true pioneer, and a constant source of inspiration.”

Aaron Brackett, meteorologist at KFOR:

“Over the years, he sent me private messages and supportive tweets, and I was always starstruck by those… Rest in peace Mr. England!”

Colton Williams, OU grad and Kansas meteorologist:

“Gary England is the reason I am a meteorologist… He even sent me a signed copy of his book.”

Nick Bender, KMBC Kansas City:

“He was a calm and reassuring voice who guided Oklahomans through some of the most violent weather… Rest in peace, Chief, and thank you for everything.”

Rusty Surette, KBTX meteorologist:

“He was a pioneer in severe weather broadcasting and a trusted voice for generations of Oklahomans.”

Kyle David, meteorologist:

“Watching clips of his expert tornado coverage used in Twister always fascinated me. RIP Mr. England.”

From Storm Chasers, Fans & Organizations

Brad Arnold, storm chaser:

“The world lost a legendary meteorologist and even better man… Gary England was and always will be my favorite broadcast meteorologist.”

National Storm Chaser Summit:

“Gary England was a hero, a role model, and a pioneer… Most of all he was a kind human, and the world is a lesser place without him.”

Gabe Weather (@GabeWx) posted a historic clip:

“November 19, 1973 – Gary England warns his viewers of a strong tornado based on radar: the first radar-indicated warning of a tornado.”

England is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Molly, and granddaughters Cassidy and Chloe. His career reshaped weather broadcasting and became a cornerstone of public safety in Oklahoma.

More tributes and remembrances will air and be published on News 9 in the coming days.