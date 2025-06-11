Farewell mass scheduled for OU student who disappeared off Taiwanese coast

A farewell mass for an OU student who disappeared off the coast of Taiwan last month is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

By: Christian Hans

Loved ones of a University of Oklahoma student who disappeared off the coast of Taiwan will come together to honor his life.

Diego Dorante Sanchez, an international student at OU, was last seen snorkeling with friends near Green Island on May 30.

Sanchez's family announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to his return, but Taiwanese officials later called off search efforts.

RELATED: $50,000 reward announced for OU student who vanished off Taiwanese coast

A farewell mass for Sanchez is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.

A live stream of the mass will be available for those who would like to view the ceremony.