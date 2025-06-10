Oklahoma City Public Schools announce hiring of new high school principal

Oklahoma City Public Schools announces Michael DeForest as principal for the new Belle Isle Enterprise High School, slated to open in fall 2027.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Oklahoma City Public Schools says the district has hired a principal for the district’s new high school, Belle Isle Enterprise.

OKCPS says Michael DeForest has 15 years of experience in education and began his career in OKCPS at Roosevelt Middle School. DeForest has also held multiple leadership roles in Edmond Public Schools.

“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some incredible educators and families," DeForest said. "The opportunity to return home to OKCPS and lead the new Belle Isle Enterprise High School is truly special."

Belle Isle Enterprise, which was funded through a 2022 OKCPS bond proposal, will be located near East Wilshire Boulevard and North Kelley Avenue.

DeForest will take over as principal when the school opens in the fall of 2027.