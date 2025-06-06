What celebrities were spotted at Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals brought plenty of star power to Paycom Center, but did you spot who was in the crowd?

Thursday, June 5th 2025

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tipped off in OKC Thursday night, and multiple celebrities were spotted at the Paycom Center.

DRUSKI

Actor, comedian, and social media influencer Druski was at the big game. Druski is known for his comedy and social media skits. He has over nine million followers on Instagram.

Dwight Howard

Former NBA Champion Dwight Howard was at Thursday’s game. Howard played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers during his time in the NBA. He won a championship in 2020 with the Lakers.

Jared McCain

The Philadelphia 76ers’ rookie Jared McCain was also in attendance. Jared is known for being a star on Yale’s men's basketball team before being drafted in the 2024 NBA draft. He is also known for his viral videos on TikTok.

Kendrick Perkins

ESPN sports analyst and former Thunder player Kendrick Perkins was in attendance. Perkins played from 2011 to 2015, and was a part of the team the last time they made it to the NBA Finals. At the game even ran into Mayor Davis Holt.
