OKC 13 years ago: Mayor David Holt reflects on city's growth and NBA spotlight

With the Oklahoma City Thunder once again commanding attention on the NBA’s biggest stage, Mayor David Holt says the team’s success is continuing to transform how the world sees OKC—and helping fuel the city’s rapid growth.

By: Bella Roddy

“Nearly everything that surrounds the Paycom Center looks different now than it did 13 years ago,” Holt said. “If you haven't been to OKC since then, or even in the last five years, allow us to reintroduce ourselves.”

Holt recalled how far the city’s reputation has come.

“When I left here to go to college in D.C. and if I said I was from Oklahoma City, I was generally going to be met with a blank stare,” Holt said. “They just had nothing to associate us with.”

That all changed when the Thunder reached the NBA Finals in 2012.

“To have this phenomenon that’s now lasted 17 seasons… where people have some pretty strong ties to OKC now, impressions of it… it’s just been a game changer.”

Back in 2012, Oklahoma City didn’t have the skyline it does today.

“No Scissortail Park, no convention center, no Omni, no BOK Tower, and in 2012 the Devon Tower was still under construction,” Holt said.

Now, all of those additions and more have helped reshape the city and its reputation.

“We’re excited to kind of welcome the world back,” Holt said.

The mayor says having a professional basketball team has elevated OKC’s platform internationally, with Thunder jerseys being worn in other countries. That kind of visibility, he said, matters—especially when the team is winning.

“People are a lot more interested in investing in, creating jobs in, living in, visiting your city when we’re at the top of one of the major American professional sports leagues,” Holt said.

As the Thunder continues its playoff run, Holt emphasized that the impact goes far beyond the scoreboard.

“The stories they will tell, the images they will share… we’ll be reaping rewards from that exposure for years to come,” he said.

Holt added that Oklahoma City’s population has grown by about 200,000 people since 2012, making it the 20th largest city in the United States. For comparison, the Thunder’s current playoff opponent, Indianapolis, is the 16th largest city in the country.