By: Aniysa Mapp

Oklahoma City Public Schools has announced the name of the district's newest middle school.

The district says the new school will be called Skyline Middle School.

Board members say you can see the skyline of Oklahoma City from the campus, but also say the name reflects students' ambitions.

The school will be located at Southeast 25th Street and South High Avenue.