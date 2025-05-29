OG&E Coliseum damaged by lightning, OKC Fairgrounds says

OG&E Coliseum at OKC Fairgrounds damaged by lightning, impacting upcoming Redbud Spectacular. Competitions relocated due to unavailable key systems.

By: Christian Hans

The OG&E Coliseum at the Oklahoma OKC Fairgrounds was damaged by lighting, the fairgrounds says, impacting its scheduled opening.

In a social media post, the Oklahoma State Fair said on Sunday, lighting struck a power source that operates "major mechanical and life safety systems."

The fairgrounds say the building was set to be available for the Redbud Spectacular, which begins Thursday.

The fairgrounds say the incident was contained to the main coliseum structure and did not affected any other buildings.

The Oklahoma State Fair says a contractor is currently assessing all aspects of the coliseum's systems, and working to find the necessary replacement parts.

However, due to the length of time required for the replacement process, the fairgrounds say the OG&E Coliseum will not be available for the duration of the Redbud Spectacular.