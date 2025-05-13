OG&E Coliseum to open June 11th

Tuesday, May 13th 2025, 2:04 pm
News 9 has learned the new OG&E Coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds will officially open June 11th.
The 216,000 square foot facility will offer exclusive suites, a VIP lounge, a full-service restaurant and multiple upscale concession areas.
The entire project including furniture, fixtures, and equipment along with architecture and engineering costs adds up to just over $144 mil. according to OKC city officials.
Here’s a breakdown on the cost of the project:
$82 mil. from MAPS 4
$32 mil. from OKC’s Hotel and Motel Tax
$5.5 mil. from Fairgrounds
$4 mil. from General Fund
$6.4 from Capital Improvement Plan
$9 mil. from MAPS 3
$5 mil. from American Rescue Plan Act
*Numbers provided by OKC Spokesperson Kristy Yager.
