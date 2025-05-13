OG&E Coliseum to open June 11th

OG&E Coliseum, a new 216,000 sq. ft. facility at OKC Fairgrounds, opens June 11th. Exclusive suites, VIP lounge, full-service restaurant and upscale concession areas await patrons.

Tuesday, May 13th 2025, 2:04 pm

By: Karl Torp


Oklahoma City -

News 9 has learned the new OG&E Coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds will officially open June 11th.

The 216,000 square foot facility will offer exclusive suites, a VIP lounge, a full-service restaurant and multiple upscale concession areas.

The entire project including furniture, fixtures, and equipment along with architecture and engineering costs adds up to just over $144 mil. according to OKC city officials.

Here’s a breakdown on the cost of the project:

$82 mil. from MAPS 4

$32 mil. from OKC’s Hotel and Motel Tax

$5.5 mil. from Fairgrounds

$4 mil. from General Fund

$6.4 from Capital Improvement Plan

$9 mil. from MAPS 3

$5 mil. from American Rescue Plan Act

*Numbers provided by OKC Spokesperson Kristy Yager.
