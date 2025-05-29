Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 5 Post Game-Game show as OKC advance to NBA Finals

Watch as Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals. Analysis, reactions, and more.

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 10:08 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Watch as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

OKC advances to the NBA finals after securing a 124-94 win over Minnesota.

This is the first time since 2012 that the team made it to the Finals
