Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 5 Post Game-Game show as OKC advance to NBA Finals

By: Destini Pittman

Watch as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

OKC advances to the NBA finals after securing a 124-94 win over Minnesota.

This is the first time since 2012 that the team made it to the Finals