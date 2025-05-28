Southbound I-35 closed near Goldsby following crash, fuel leak

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 10:10 am
The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have been closed Wednesday morning after a crash in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says a semi-truck struck a wall along a construction zone near Goldsby and crashed, and had begun to leak diesel fuel along the highway.
Crews are working to clean up the fuel spill, although no word has been announced on when cleanup efforts will end.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate north of the crash scene.
