Southbound I-35 closed near Goldsby following crash, fuel leak

A crash near Goldsby involving a semitruck is impacting traffic along southbound I-35. Drivers are being diverted off the roadway as crews work to clean up a fuel spill caused by the wreck.

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 10:10 am

By: Christian Hans


GOLDSBY, Okla. -

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have been closed Wednesday morning after a crash in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says a semi-truck struck a wall along a construction zone near Goldsby and crashed, and had begun to leak diesel fuel along the highway.

Crews are working to clean up the fuel spill, although no word has been announced on when cleanup efforts will end.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate north of the crash scene.
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

