NPR sues Trump over executive order slashing federal funding

NPR and three Colorado-based public radio stations sued President Trump and administration officials over an executive order cutting federal funding, claiming it violates the First Amendment and the Public Broadcasting Act.

By: CBS News

NPR on Tuesday sued President Trump and administration officials over an executive order signed earlier this month that seeks to cut federal funding to the news organization and PBS.

Filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., the suit was brought by NPR and three Colorado-based public radio stations. It argues that Mr. Trump's executive order violates the First Amendment and provisions of the Public Broadcasting Act, which was passed by Congress in 1967. The plaintiffs also assert that Mr. Trump did not have the authority to stop federal funding for NPR and PBS.

The order, NPR and the three stations said in their complaint, is "textbook retaliation" and discriminates based on viewpoint, which is a violation of the First Amendment.

"The order's objectives could not be clearer: the order aims to punish NPR for the content of news and other programming the president dislikes and chill the free exercise of First Amendment rights by NPR and individual public radio stations across the country," the lawsuit states.