OKC Mayor Holt joins Thunder fans in New York City watch party

Oklahoma City Thunder fans brought Loud City to the city that never sleeps.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt shared a video on social media showing him getting fans hyped during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Right now, Oklahoma City leads the series 3-1.
The Thunder have a chance to claim the series and the Western Conference title when the two teams meet again in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
