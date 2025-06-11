Tulsa man's freedom hanging by a strand in 36-year-old NE OKC murder case

A DNA test of a strand of hair could help prove a convicted murderer's innocence.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A DNA test of a strand of hair could help prove a convicted murderer's innocence. The Tulsa man is serving a life sentence for a shooting death that happened in northeast Oklahoma City in 1989.

A hearing requesting DNA testing will happen on Thursday at the Oklahoma County courthouse. The attorney for the Oklahoma Innocence Project said the DNA is the tip of the iceberg in Clarence Bramlett’s case.

A fight at a large street party in northeast Oklahoma City turned into gunshots in July 1989. News 9 interviewed an Oklahoma City police spokesperson after the shooting.

“One of the participants in the fight that was losing the fight produced a handgun and shot Mr. Rhodes,” said an Oklahoma City police officer.

The Oklahoma Innocence Project Attorney Christopher Garinger described the scene that night.

“There was 250 people at the scene, there was chaos,” said Christopher Garinger, the Oklahoma Innocence Project attorney.

Police identified the victim as Derrick Rhodes and later arrested 18-year-old Bramlett for the murder.

“There is no physical evidence that actually ties Clarence Bramlett to the scene,” said Garinger.

Garinger said a gun was never recovered. Police and the prosecution only had eyewitness accounts.

“Four of the witnesses who testified against Mr. Bramlett have since recanted their testimony,” said Garinger.

Garringer said Bramlett's case now hangs on a piece of hair.

“We believe testing that hair will help illuminate the way the fight actually took place,” said Garinger.

A strand of hair that was found in the victim's mouth but was never included as evidence by Oklahoma City police, the defense, or the prosecution.

“Bob Macy and Joyce Gilchrist,” said Garinger. “They are both heavily involved in this particular case, and I think anything they touched through their careers should have heightened scrutiny.”

Garringer is hopeful the judge will allow the DNA testing to begin Bramlett's road to exoneration.

“We’re asking them a chance to prove his innocence,” said Garinger.

Bramlett was in Oklahoma City for a concert and went to the street party. However, he maintains he was on his way home to Tulsa when the shooting happened.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office objected to the DNA testing, saying it would not disprove Bramlett's guilt to a jury.