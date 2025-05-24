SBA disaster loans available for businesses damaged by wildfires in Logan County

Saturday, May 24th 2025, 3:31 pm
Following the devastating wildfires that swept through central Oklahoma from March 14 to March 30, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to help residents, small business owners, and nonprofits recover. Officials in Logan County say 80% of impacted residents are either uninsured or underinsured.
The SBA’s disaster declaration, issued in response to Governor Kevin Stitt’s April 16 request, covers several counties, including Logan, Creek, Lincoln, Pawnee, and Payne, along with their neighboring counties. The loans are available to those who suffered property damage, economic injury, or both.
Loan terms can extend up to 30 years, and no payments are required for the first 12 months after disbursement. Loan amounts are determined based on verified losses and financial need.
Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) have opened across affected counties.
In Logan County, the DLOC is located at Logan County Courthouse Annex, 312 East Harrison Avenue, Guthrie, OK 73044. It will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
(Note: The DLOC will be closed Monday, May 26 for Memorial Day)
SBA customer service representatives are available at these centers to assist with applications, answer questions, and guide residents through the process.
Applications can also be completed online at https://lending.sba.gov or by calling 1-800-659-2955. Assistance is available in English and Spanish.
“This program is essential for families and business owners who lost everything and are struggling to rebuild,” said Logan County Emergency Manager officials. “With so many uninsured, these SBA loans are a lifeline.”
For more information—including Spanish-language materials—visit the SBA’s disaster assistance website or contact their disaster customer service center.
