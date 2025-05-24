SBA disaster loans available for businesses damaged by wildfires in Logan County

Low-interest SBA disaster loans are now available to Logan County residents and small businesses affected by the March wildfires, with application deadlines in July 2025 and February 2026.

By: Graham Dowers

Following the devastating wildfires that swept through central Oklahoma from March 14 to March 30, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to help residents, small business owners, and nonprofits recover. Officials in Logan County say 80% of impacted residents are either uninsured or underinsured.

The SBA’s disaster declaration, issued in response to Governor Kevin Stitt’s April 16 request, covers several counties, including Logan, Creek, Lincoln, Pawnee, and Payne, along with their neighboring counties. The loans are available to those who suffered property damage, economic injury, or both.

Who Can Apply

Homeowners and Renters may apply for loans up to $500,000 to repair or replace primary residences and up to $100,000 for personal property (including vehicles and household items). Small Businesses and Private Nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to replace damaged buildings, inventory, machinery, or equipment. Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are also available for small businesses and nonprofits that experienced financial losses due to the disaster, even if they did not sustain physical damage.

Interest Rates and Terms

Homeowners and renters: as low as 2.75% Businesses: as low as 4.00% Nonprofits: as low as 3.625%

Loan terms can extend up to 30 years, and no payments are required for the first 12 months after disbursement. Loan amounts are determined based on verified losses and financial need.

Where to Get Help

Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) have opened across affected counties.

In Logan County, the DLOC is located at Logan County Courthouse Annex, 312 East Harrison Avenue, Guthrie, OK 73044. It will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Note: The DLOC will be closed Monday, May 26 for Memorial Day)

SBA customer service representatives are available at these centers to assist with applications, answer questions, and guide residents through the process.

Deadlines to Apply

Physical Damage Loans: July 21, 2025 Economic Injury Loans: February 20, 2026

Applications can also be completed online at https://lending.sba.gov or by calling 1-800-659-2955. Assistance is available in English and Spanish.

A Critical Lifeline for Recovery

“This program is essential for families and business owners who lost everything and are struggling to rebuild,” said Logan County Emergency Manager officials. “With so many uninsured, these SBA loans are a lifeline.”

For more information—including Spanish-language materials—visit the SBA’s disaster assistance website or contact their disaster customer service center.