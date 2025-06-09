MAPS Manager says public will see ‘dramatic changes’ as OKC Convention Center demolition moves outside

Crews began exterior demolition of Oklahoma City’s former convention center Monday, with MAPS Program Manager David Todd calling it a visible sign of progress as the city prepares the site for a new arena.

By: Anna Denison

Crews began dismantling the exterior of the former Myriad Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City Monday, marking a new and more visible phase in the building’s demolition process.

David Todd, MAPS program manager for the City of Oklahoma City, said demolition has been underway for weeks inside the building, with workers removing recyclable materials and anything combustible. Now, exterior elements — including the convention center’s skybridge — are coming down.

“We’ve done a whole lot of work inside,” Todd said. “But now you’re seeing the exterior work that’s starting to happen.”

Panels on the 145-foot-long pedestrian bridge, which connects the convention center to the Wyndham Grand Hotel, are being removed this week. Once stripped, cranes will lift the bridge in two large sections and lower it to the ground for removal. Todd said the bridge has been in place for more than 30 years, dating back to the original MAPS expansion and construction of the adjacent hotel.

Along with the bridge, demolition crews will also begin tearing down the north wall of the convention center using mechanical methods, pushing walls inward to protect nearby infrastructure, including the OKC Streetcar line.

Street and transit disruptions are already in effect. Sheridan Avenue is partially closed between Robinson Avenue and E.K. Gaylord Boulevard, and the OKC Streetcar will remain out of service through June 13. EMBARK is operating a shuttle loop during the closure to maintain connectivity for riders.

"The city staff has known that the demolition has been going on for a long time. For several weeks anyway, but now the public is seeing this where they can drive by and see progress on this demolition," Todd said. "It is a bittersweet day to see the building that's seen so many events disappear, but progress continues."

Demolition of the former convention center is expected to continue through late 2025.