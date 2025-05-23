Sooners and Cowboys await NCAA Baseball fate after conference quarterfinal exits

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were both eliminated in their conference quarterfinals Thursday and now await Monday’s NCAA Selection Show to learn their postseason fate.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma (35-20), making its SEC Tournament debut, went 2-1 in Hoover with wins over Kentucky and No. 10 Georgia before falling 6-1 to Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals. The Sooners struggled at the plate against the Commodores, striking out a season-high 17 times and leaving 10 runners on base. Jason Walk drove in OU’s lone run, while Cade Crossland (4-5) took the loss after allowing three earned runs in 3.2 innings. Despite the setback, OU boasts 11 Quadrant 1 wins, including five over top-10 teams, and remains in strong contention for a fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State (28-23) dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to No. 21 Kansas in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals at Globe Life Field. The Cowboys built a 6-2 lead behind Brayden Smith’s 11th home run and a two-run single from Alex Conover. Starter Harry Bodendorf struck out four in 6 1/3 innings, reaching 100 Ks for the season—a rare feat in OSU history. But Kansas rallied late, tying it with a three-run homer in the seventh before walking it off in the ninth against Gabe Davis (0-3).

Now, both in-state rivals await their postseason fate as the field of 64 is revealed Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

Both schools are projected to be in according to D1Baseball projections. As of May 23. These change daily.

Oklahoma State projected to land in Atlanta with Georgia Tech hosting

Atlanta

1 Georgia Tech (16) 2 Florida 3 Oklahoma State 4 Murray State*

OU projection is Chapel Hill with UNC hosting.

Chapel Hill, N.C.

1 North Carolina* (4) 2 Oklahoma 3 Rhode Island* 4 Columbia*



