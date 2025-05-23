Converse celebrates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with MVP mural in OKC

Thunder star shines on Oklahoma City mural as 2025 NBA MVP

By: Destini Pittman

-

A mural of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City looks a little different now that the Thunder star has been named the 2025 NBA MVP.

The updated mural now features Gilgeous-Alexander with the letters “MVP” prominently displayed.

The artwork was painted by “Downtown Daniel,” a Los Angeles-based artist known for creating murals of athletes.

The SGA MVP mural was planned by Converse as part of a larger campaign that also includes billboards and logo projections across OKC.

In a statement, the VP/GM of North America at Converse, Brandis Russell, said:

“We couldn’t be any happier for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City. As a brand of and for creators, it’s only natural that we celebrate Converse’s Creative Director of Basketball, and the newly crowned MVP, in the city that has supported and championed him from his very first days in the blue and orange. This mural is our love letter to Shai, and the people of this city that have been so integral to his rise.”