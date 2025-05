A woman is in custody and a man is injured after a domestic dispute led to a shooting in NE OKC. Here's what police know.

By: News 9

A woman is in custody after shooting a man at an apartment complex in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police say this happened near North Beverly Drive and Central Park Drive.

Police say this was a domestic dispute between the man and the woman.

The man has been transported to the hospital, police say. His condition is not known at this time.