Swimming pools, aquatic centers & splash pads in the Oklahoma City Metro

Looking to cool off this summer? Whether you're diving into a lap pool, splashing with the kids, or floating under a spray fountain, here's your ultimate guide to public pools, aquatic centers, and splash pads in the Oklahoma City metro.

Thursday, May 22nd 2025, 11:01 am

By: Bella Roddy


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Looking to cool off this summer? Whether you're diving into a lap pool, splashing with the kids, or floating under a spray fountain, here's your ultimate guide to public pools, aquatic centers, and splash pads in the Oklahoma City metro.

📍 Oklahoma City

Earlywine Family Aquatic Center

3101 SW 119th St

Phone: (405) 297-1418 (during pool season only)

  1. Season: June 5 to August 8, August 14-September 6 (Weekends Only + Labor Day)
  2. Features: Beach-style zero-depth entry, slides, geysers, spray fountains, lap lanes, mushroom water curtain
  3. Admission: Youth (3–17): $5 | Adults (18–54): $6 | Seniors (55+): $5 | Non-swimming observers: $4
  4. Season Passes: Individual: $45 | Family of 4: $150 ($35 per additional person)
  5. Party Rentals: $60–$100 depending on area + per-person entry fee

Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center

3201 N Grand Blvd

Phone: (405) 297-1451

  1. Features: Zero-depth entry, diving well, sprayground, slides, lap lanes, concessions, party pavilion
  2. Admission and passes same as Earlywine above
  3. Party Rentals: $60 for party area + per-person entry

Northeast Community Pool

1300 NE 33rd St

  1. Season: June 10 – Aug. 3
  2. Hours: Tues–Sun: 1–6 p.m. (Closed Mon)
  3. Admission: Adults: $2 | Youth under 18: Free

Spraygrounds (Splash Pads)

Season: May 24 – Sept. 28 | Daily: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Admission: Free

Map of OKC Spraygrounds: View on Google Maps

  1. Douglass Park: 901 N Frederick Douglass Ave
  2. EB Jeffrey Park: 4432 NW 16th St
  3. Harvest Hills Park: 8235 NW 104th St
  4. Macklanburg Park: 11700 N Stratford Dr
  5. McCracken Park: 425 SE 64th St
  6. McKinley Park: 1300 N McKinley Ave
  7. Melrose Park: 7800 Melrose Ln
  8. Memorial Park: 3600 N Classen Blvd
  9. Minnis Lakeview Park: 12518 NE 36th St
  10. North Highland Park: 301 NW 81st St
  11. Reed Park: 1217 N May Ave
  12. Schilling Park: 537 SE 25th St
  13. Sellers Park: SW 82nd & Villa Ave
  14. Taylor Park: 1113 SW 70th St
  15. Wiley Post Park: 2021 S Robinson Ave
  16. Youngs Park: SW 44th & Youngs Ave

📍 Moore – The Station Aquatic Center

700 S Broadway Ave, Moore, OK

  1. Season: May 23 – Aug. 3: Noon–8 p.m. | Aug. 4–8: Noon–6 p.m. | Aug. 9 – Sept. 1 (Weekends Only): Noon–6 p.m.
  2. Twilight Hours: 4–6 p.m.
  3. Note: Closes early for some special events (Schedule)

📍 Norman – Westwood Family Aquatic Center

1017 Fairway Dr, Norman, OK

  1. Opens: May 24
  2. Hours: Mon–Sat: 1–8 p.m. | Sun: 1–6 p.m. | Holidays: 12–6 p.m.
  3. Early Entry for Passholders: 12–1 p.m. daily

📍 Edmond – Pelican Bay Aquatic Center

1034 S Bryant Ave

  1. Season: May 25 – Aug. 3: Mon–Fri: 12–6 p.m. | Sat–Sun: 11–6 p.m.
  2. Twilight Hours (Tue/Thu): 7–9 p.m. | Tot Tuesdays: 9–11 a.m. | Aqua Fitness: M/W/F 8–9 a.m.
  3. Aug. 9 – Sept. 1: Weekends only, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
  4. Admission: Adults: $8 | Youth: $5 | 3 & under: Free | Twilight: $5
  5. Passes: $65 per person | $250 per family (4 members)

📍 Mustang Aquatic Center

1201 N Mustang Rd

  1. Hours: Mon–Sat: 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m. | Sun: 1–6 p.m.
  2. Admission: $6 (3 and under: Free)
  3. Passes: Individual: $55 | Family: $200

📍 Ponca City Pools

Ambuc Pool

601 S. 6th St

  1. Hours: Daily: 1–7 p.m. | Closed Wednesdays
  2. Admission: 12 & under: $1 | 13+: $2

Wentz Pool

2932 LA Cann Dr

  1. Hours: Daily: 1–7 p.m. | Closed Mondays
  2. Private Rentals: 7:30–9 p.m. | $200 + $50 deposit

RecPlex Pools

1604 W. Grand Ave

  1. Lap Pool (6-lane): Mon–Fri: 6 a.m.–7 p.m. | Sat: 8 a.m.–5 p.m. | Sun: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
  2. Family Pool: Same hours as above

📍 Kingfisher – Vernie Snow Aquatic Center

1211 S. 13th St

  1. Hours: Tue–Thu: 6 a.m.–Noon (Thu: Family Night: 3–7 p.m.) | Fri: 6–10 a.m. | Sat: Noon–5 p.m. | Sun: Private parties only

For additional updates, swim lessons, rentals, and safety information, visit each city's parks and recreation website. Stay cool, stay safe, and enjoy summer across the metro!
Bella Roddy
Bella Roddy

Bella Roddy is a Specialty Content Producer originally from Fort Worth, Texas. She joined Griffin Media as a digital producer for News On 6's sister station News 9 in 2023 after graduating from college.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 22nd, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025