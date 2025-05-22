Swimming pools, aquatic centers & splash pads in the Oklahoma City Metro

Looking to cool off this summer? Whether you're diving into a lap pool, splashing with the kids, or floating under a spray fountain, here's your ultimate guide to public pools, aquatic centers, and splash pads in the Oklahoma City metro.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Looking to cool off this summer? Whether you're diving into a lap pool, splashing with the kids, or floating under a spray fountain, here's your ultimate guide to public pools, aquatic centers, and splash pads in the Oklahoma City metro. 📍 Oklahoma City Earlywine Family Aquatic Center 3101 SW 119th St Phone: (405) 297-1418 (during pool season only) Season: June 5 to August 8, August 14-September 6 (Weekends Only + Labor Day) Features: Beach-style zero-depth entry, slides, geysers, spray fountains, lap lanes, mushroom water curtain Admission: Youth (3–17): $5 | Adults (18–54): $6 | Seniors (55+): $5 | Non-swimming observers: $4 Season Passes: Individual: $45 | Family of 4: $150 ($35 per additional person) Party Rentals: $60–$100 depending on area + per-person entry fee Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center 3201 N Grand Blvd Phone: (405) 297-1451 Features: Zero-depth entry, diving well, sprayground, slides, lap lanes, concessions, party pavilion Admission and passes same as Earlywine above Party Rentals: $60 for party area + per-person entry Northeast Community Pool 1300 NE 33rd St Season: June 10 – Aug. 3 Hours: Tues–Sun: 1–6 p.m. (Closed Mon) Admission: Adults: $2 | Youth under 18: Free Spraygrounds (Splash Pads) Season: May 24 – Sept. 28 | Daily: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Admission: Free Map of OKC Spraygrounds: View on Google Maps Douglass Park: 901 N Frederick Douglass Ave EB Jeffrey Park: 4432 NW 16th St Harvest Hills Park: 8235 NW 104th St Macklanburg Park: 11700 N Stratford Dr McCracken Park: 425 SE 64th St McKinley Park: 1300 N McKinley Ave Melrose Park: 7800 Melrose Ln Memorial Park: 3600 N Classen Blvd Minnis Lakeview Park: 12518 NE 36th St North Highland Park: 301 NW 81st St Reed Park: 1217 N May Ave Schilling Park: 537 SE 25th St Sellers Park: SW 82nd & Villa Ave Taylor Park: 1113 SW 70th St Wiley Post Park: 2021 S Robinson Ave Youngs Park: SW 44th & Youngs Ave 📍 Moore – The Station Aquatic Center 700 S Broadway Ave, Moore, OK Season: May 23 – Aug. 3: Noon–8 p.m. | Aug. 4–8: Noon–6 p.m. | Aug. 9 – Sept. 1 (Weekends Only): Noon–6 p.m. Twilight Hours: 4–6 p.m. Note: Closes early for some special events (Schedule) 📍 Norman – Westwood Family Aquatic Center 1017 Fairway Dr, Norman, OK Opens: May 24 Hours: Mon–Sat: 1–8 p.m. | Sun: 1–6 p.m. | Holidays: 12–6 p.m. Early Entry for Passholders: 12–1 p.m. daily 📍 Edmond – Pelican Bay Aquatic Center 1034 S Bryant Ave Season: May 25 – Aug. 3: Mon–Fri: 12–6 p.m. | Sat–Sun: 11–6 p.m. Twilight Hours (Tue/Thu): 7–9 p.m. | Tot Tuesdays: 9–11 a.m. | Aqua Fitness: M/W/F 8–9 a.m. Aug. 9 – Sept. 1: Weekends only, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Admission: Adults: $8 | Youth: $5 | 3 & under: Free | Twilight: $5 Passes: $65 per person | $250 per family (4 members) 📍 Mustang Aquatic Center 1201 N Mustang Rd Hours: Mon–Sat: 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m. | Sun: 1–6 p.m. Admission: $6 (3 and under: Free) Passes: Individual: $55 | Family: $200 📍 Ponca City Pools Ambuc Pool 601 S. 6th St Hours: Daily: 1–7 p.m. | Closed Wednesdays Admission: 12 & under: $1 | 13+: $2 Wentz Pool 2932 LA Cann Dr Hours: Daily: 1–7 p.m. | Closed Mondays Private Rentals: 7:30–9 p.m. | $200 + $50 deposit RecPlex Pools 1604 W. Grand Ave Lap Pool (6-lane): Mon–Fri: 6 a.m.–7 p.m. | Sat: 8 a.m.–5 p.m. | Sun: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Family Pool: Same hours as above 📍 Kingfisher – Vernie Snow Aquatic Center 1211 S. 13th St Hours: Tue–Thu: 6 a.m.–Noon (Thu: Family Night: 3–7 p.m.) | Fri: 6–10 a.m. | Sat: Noon–5 p.m. | Sun: Private parties only For additional updates, swim lessons, rentals, and safety information, visit each city's parks and recreation website. Stay cool, stay safe, and enjoy summer across the metro!