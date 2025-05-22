Oklahoma County Sheriff shares summer safety tips

Ahead of Memorial Day, officials urge Oklahomans to stay safe: Avoid DUIs, travel in groups, monitor kids, and stay vigilant at events, roads and waterways.

By: Christian Hans

With Memorial Day approaching, Oklahoma City Thunder matchups on the horizon and schools letting out, law enforcement across the state are reminding Oklahomans to stay vigilant.

On Thursday, News 9 spoke with Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III about ways to protect yourself and others as you head out to enjoy your summer.

Q: People may be concerned about going to the Paycom Center after the assault in nearby Myriad Gardens. What advice would you give to folks who are going to the game tonight?

A: What I would always say is travel with a pack. We are always stronger together. Let's travel in a group, let's be vigilant, and have our eyes on our surroundings so we are aware of where we are at all times. I am not ignorant to the fact that people are going to go to this game, they're going to enjoy adult beverages, and I want you to do that. Go and cheer on the Thunder and be loud and proud for them, but don't get so intoxicated to the point that you can't take care of yourself, and let's have somebody watch over each other.

Q: We see numbers for DUIs go up around holidays like Memorial Day. What will you be doing to keep roads safe?

A: We will certainly have our deputies out everywhere in Oklahoma County to keep the roads safe. There are no excuses for DUI, because there are so many alternatives out there with the rideshare programs we have with taxis, and certainly, being able to call a good friend to come and pick you up. We think those are all responsible decisions. I want people to have a good time, but let's do it responsibly.

Q: Does it surprise you that we're still seeing DUIs in this day and age?

A: Everything that we got, you can Uber, you can do whatever on your phone ... But you know, people still take that risk and it costs them quite a bit.

Q: DUIs do not just happen on the roadways; a lot of people are going to be at the lake this weekend. What advice do you have?

A: I'm glad you brought that up, DUIs do exist on the waterways, we call them BUIs. It can still happen there, so be mindful. Let's have a sober driver when we're operating these vessels. Life jackets, let's have enough life jackets for everybody on the boat. I always say keep a charger with you for your phone in the event that something happens with your boat, you can call and ask for help. I remember I was out on the water myself, our boat went down, and that's one of the things that helped us. We were able to get off the water safely because someone had a charger and we were able to to call for some assistance. Make sure we have a driver, make sure we have life jackets, chargers, all the things necessary to have a fun and safe time on the waterway.