Woman sexually assaulted at OKC's Myriad Botanical Gardens

A suspect search is underway Thursday morning after police say a woman was sexually assaulted at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department told News 9 security personnel that a woman told officers she was raped in the park by a man who was released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The gardens are roughly a half-mile from the jail.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, dressed all in black, with his hair in a bun.

No names have been released at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages.