Woman sexually assaulted at OKC's Myriad Botanical Gardens

Thursday, May 22nd 2025, 6:35 am
A suspect search is underway Thursday morning after police say a woman was sexually assaulted at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Police Department told News 9 security personnel that a woman told officers she was raped in the park by a man who was released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
The gardens are roughly a half-mile from the jail.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, dressed all in black, with his hair in a bun.
No names have been released at this time.
The investigation is still in its early stages.
