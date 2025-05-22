Woman sexually assaulted at OKC's Myriad Botanical Gardens

An investigation is underway Thursday morning after police say a woman was raped at a park in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Thursday, May 22nd 2025, 6:35 am

By: Christian Hans


A suspect search is underway Thursday morning after police say a woman was sexually assaulted at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department told News 9 security personnel that a woman told officers she was raped in the park by a man who was released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The gardens are roughly a half-mile from the jail.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, dressed all in black, with his hair in a bun.

No names have been released at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

