Mayor Holt declares May 22 'Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day'

OKC Mayor Holt celebrates 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by declaring city-wide day of honor.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt proclaims Thursday, May 22, 2025, to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day in OKC.

This comes after the Thunder player was named the 2025 NBA Most Valuable Player.

In a message on Facebook, Holt said:

On behalf of the people of Oklahoma City, I congratulate our very own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for being named the Most Valuable Player of the National Basketball Association!

For the third time in our 17-year history as a big league city, we are the home of the greatest basketball player in the world. In recognition of Shai’s historic achievement and unique contribution to Oklahoma City, I am proclaiming tomorrow - Thursday, May 22, 2025 - to be SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER DAY in OKC!

Happy Shai Day to those who celebrate!

