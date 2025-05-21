Sassy Mama’s slider hack: Easy prep tip for summer grilling

Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 4:57 pm
This week, News 9’s Sassy Mama, Caryn Ross, shares a quick summer prep tip: how to make slider patties ahead of time.
What you’ll need:
Place the ground beef inside the bag and flatten it evenly using a rolling pin. Then, use the back of a knife to score the meat into nine equal squares. Freeze the bag flat, and your slider patties are prepped and ready to toss on the grill.
