1 dead after fatal crash near Woodward

A collision Tuesday afternoon in Woodward County has left one woman dead and sent three others to the hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Graham Dowers

The fatal crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on May 20 along U.S. Highway 270 near County Road 199, about one mile north and one mile west of Woodward, according to authorities.

Troopers say an 82-year-old woman, identified as Stella L. Moser of Woodward, was exiting a private driveway when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Troopers say her vehicle was struck by a northbound 2010 Ford F-150, driven by Lavon M. Brockhohn, 41, also of Woodward.

Moser was transported by Woodward County EMS to Integris Health in Woodward, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say three people in the pickup truck, including a 9-month-old infant, were also taken to Integris Health with minor injuries. The driver, Lavon Brockhohn, and passengers Serenity Marvel, 20, and the juvenile were treated and released according to OHP.

According to OHP, all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the cause of the collision was Moser’s failure to yield to oncoming traffic. The crash remains under investigation by OHP.