Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center remains activated as Monday storm damage is assessed

Severe storms and flooding across Oklahoma have caused widespread damage, power outages, and road closures, prompting a coordinated state emergency response.

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains activated as emergency crews respond to widespread storm and flood damage following Monday’s severe weather outbreak. Officials report downed trees, power outages, road closures, and damage to homes and infrastructure across multiple counties.

Damage Reported Across Multiple Counties

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is coordinating efforts with local emergency managers and statewide agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the National Guard, and tribal nations.

Adair County experienced extensive tree damage in the Stilwell area. Power outages have impacted the county’s water supply, prompting a request for generators and a water buffalo. The Cherokee Nation and Okmulgee County are providing assistance.

Other impacted counties include:

Atoka County: Widespread trees and powerlines down, particularly near Caney, Bentley, Harmony, and Lane. Bryan and Johnston Counties: Tree debris from high winds. Choctaw County: Trees and power lines down; at least one road washed out. Latimer County: 10 to 20 homes damaged; water issues due to outages. Le Flore County: Two homes destroyed; minor damage to additional homes. Muskogee County: Tree removal underway in Fort Gibson; Red Cross providing meals for responders. Okmulgee County: One mobile home destroyed. Pontotoc County: Trees down, including one that hit a home; two carports destroyed. Sequoyah County: Damage reported in Gore, Marble City, and Tenkiller areas.

Residents Urged to Report Storm Damage

OEM is asking Oklahomans with storm or flood damage to report it online at damage.ok.gov. Reports help emergency managers assess needs and coordinate response and recovery resources. Damage to homes, businesses, and agricultural properties can be submitted through the online survey.

Flooding and Storm Damage Prompt Road Closures

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has issued multiple road closures due to flooding and debris:

SH-131 (Atoka County): Closed east of Wardville. US-70/Roosevelt Bridge (Bryan & Marshall Counties): Open to one lane only due to storm damage. SH-1 & SH-82 (Latimer County): Closed due to flooding. SH-80 (Muskogee County): Closed for storm damage cleanup. SH-63 (Pittsburg County): Closed between Haileyville and Kiowa.

Numerous local and county roads remain impassable in affected areas.

More Than 12,000 Without Power

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission reports over 12,000 power outages statewide, with the largest outages in Adair, Cherokee, Latimer, Le Flore, and Muskogee counties.

Help Available by Dialing 2-1-1

For non-emergency disaster-related questions or assistance, residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1, a free 24/7 resource for health and human services. For emergencies, continue to call 911.

Continued Statewide Response

OEM continues to coordinate with partners, including the Oklahoma Insurance Department, Department of Environmental Quality, Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and others. Tree removal, generator deployment, and meal services are ongoing in hard-hit communities.

Oklahoma officials urge residents to stay alert for further weather developments and to follow safety guidance as response and recovery efforts continue.