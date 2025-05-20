Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center remains activated as Monday storm damage is assessed

Tuesday, May 20th 2025, 4:50 pm
The Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains activated as emergency crews respond to widespread storm and flood damage following Monday’s severe weather outbreak. Officials report downed trees, power outages, road closures, and damage to homes and infrastructure across multiple counties.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is coordinating efforts with local emergency managers and statewide agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the National Guard, and tribal nations.
Adair County experienced extensive tree damage in the Stilwell area. Power outages have impacted the county’s water supply, prompting a request for generators and a water buffalo. The Cherokee Nation and Okmulgee County are providing assistance.
Other impacted counties include:
OEM is asking Oklahomans with storm or flood damage to report it online at damage.ok.gov. Reports help emergency managers assess needs and coordinate response and recovery resources. Damage to homes, businesses, and agricultural properties can be submitted through the online survey.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has issued multiple road closures due to flooding and debris:
Numerous local and county roads remain impassable in affected areas.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission reports over 12,000 power outages statewide, with the largest outages in Adair, Cherokee, Latimer, Le Flore, and Muskogee counties.
For non-emergency disaster-related questions or assistance, residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1, a free 24/7 resource for health and human services. For emergencies, continue to call 911.
OEM continues to coordinate with partners, including the Oklahoma Insurance Department, Department of Environmental Quality, Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, and others. Tree removal, generator deployment, and meal services are ongoing in hard-hit communities.
Oklahoma officials urge residents to stay alert for further weather developments and to follow safety guidance as response and recovery efforts continue.
