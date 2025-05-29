Firehawk Aerospace to invest $22 million in Oklahoma rocket fuel facility

Firehawk Aerospace invests $22 million into a new facility near Fort Sill in Lawton, bringing 100 new jobs and innovative rocket fuel production to Oklahoma.

By: Allyson Luckie

A new multimillion-dollar economic development investment is coming to Oklahoma.

Firehawk is a Texas-based company that manufactures rocket fuel. The company is investing $22 million in a facility that it says will bring in at least 100 new jobs to the Lawton area.

During the announcement with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, company leaders say they make "innovative rocket fuel that can be developed both quickly and cost-effectively."

Stitt says this kind of rocket fuel is essential for national defense.

This is the third economic development project announced for Oklahoma in 2025. Stitt says this project sends a message that Oklahoma is open for business.

"Businesses like Firehawk are coming to Oklahoma because they know that Oklahoma is the most business-friendly state," Stitt said. "They love our permitting process, our workforce and being so close to some of these military bases is fantastic."

The facility will not cost any additional taxpayer dollars, lawmakers say it will be paid for by existing Department of Defense funding.

The facility will be built near Fort Sill in Lawton.