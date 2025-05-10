Oklahoma lawmakers face final push to resolve budget disputes

With just three weeks left, Oklahoma lawmakers are working to resolve a $1.1 billion budget discrepancy and finalize the state budget.

By: Haley Hetrick

Oklahoma lawmakers have just three weeks to finalize a budget for the state, their single constitutional duty. After months of focusing on passing legislation, their attention is now shifting toward the crucial budget negotiations.

“This historically is always the most intense deadline week in my opinion,” said Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R), House Speaker. "Because when the house is considering senate bills and the senate is considering house bills there's a little extra weight.”

So far, lawmakers have sent 120 bills to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk. Stitt has signed 54 of those, vetoed 14, and allowed 50 to take effect without his signature.

However, disagreements remain regarding the state’s budget. The House and Senate still differ by about $1.1 billion in their budget proposals, and a final agreement on an income tax cut has not been reached. Mental health funding also remains a point of uncertainty, as the agency has yet to submit a budget request for fiscal year 2026.

Despite these challenges, leaders are optimistic after a three-hour meeting on Thursday between House Speaker Hilbert, Senate Pro Tem, and Governor Stitt.

“I’m really confident,” Hilbert said. “There’s a lot of plates still spinning in the air this session, but I think we are in a good position where I believe we are able to land the plane on this session.”

Next week, lawmakers will begin in-depth budget negotiations and discuss potential veto overrides.