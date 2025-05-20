News 9’s Jim Gardner set to retire after decades-long career

SkyNews 9 helicopter pilot Jim Gardner will retire from News 9 in 2025. Some words from Jim and a brief look at his decades-long career.

SkyNews 9 Pilot Jim Garder, is announcing his retirement after 40 years as a pilot, and more than a decade capturing breaking news and weather at Oklahoma’s Own News 9 in Oklahoma City.

Gardner graduated from Wynnewood High School in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

He started his career in Burbank, California, where his duties involved film and photo work and transporting numerous celebrities. His career evolved and took him to KCAL in Hollywood, where Gardner covered many stories, including the infamous car chase involving O.J. Simpson.

Gardner moved back to Oklahoma in 1999 and joined the News 9 team in 2013.

Gardner’s career in broadcast television has earned him dozens of Emmy and Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters awards over the years.

“It’s been a great time flying at News 9 and being a part of the team,” Jim said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of folks to work with.”

Join News 9 for a special look at Jim Gardner and his career during the evening newscasts on May 29, 2025.